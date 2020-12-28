Tension Grips Enugu Community Over Alleged Killing Of their Monarch By SWAT Operatives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has enveloped Oruku Community in Nkanu East Council area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, following the alleged killing of the traditional rulers of the locality, Igwe Emanuel Mbah, by operatives of the newly formed Special Weapons and Tactics Team. (SWAT).

As at the time of filling this report, the area is still boiling as youths of the locality are protesting the incident .

A former local government Chairman of Nkanu East Council area and close ally of the Monarch, Hon. Ejike Ani, who confirmed the incident to African Examiner in Enugu, described the development as shocking, saying, “yes, it happens on Saturday in Oruku.

He told our correspondent that the Igwe was allegedly murdered by men of SWAT, from Abuja, who stormed venue of their annual 26th, December meeting being presided over by the deceased.

“It is true, Igwe is dead. I will talk with you later my brother, because am right now in the police station” he told our Correspondent.

Also confirming the incident, an indigene of the area who spoke to African Examiner on under condition of anonymity, corroborated the ex-council boss, stating that “the incident happened when the late Monarch was presiding over the Community’s annual 26th, December meeting.

It would be recalled that the late Igwe Mbah, has been having lingering running battle with some perceived kingmakers in the community who are not disposed to his emergence since he ascended the throne.

Before his death, the traditional ruler was dragged to the police headquarters in Abuja and courts, by those fighting him, including a retired federal civil servant from the community.

According to the Source, while the meeting was still in progress, some heavily armed men on mufty stormed the venue and disrupted the deliberation, in attempt to take the monarch away without any explanation, a development youths of the area present at the gathering resisted vehemently.

It was gathered that angered by the resistance of the youths, the SWAT men started shooting sporadically forcing those at the meeting, including the late Igwe to scamper for safety, and ran to different directions including bushes.

“While running for his dear life, the armed men open fire on the traditional ruler who fell down and started bleeding profusely” the source said.

“It was when the SWAT men saw that Igwe was struggling in the pool of his own blood they took him away to an unknown location in his SUV vehicle.

Our correspondent learnt that the security men who acted in a commando style, took the bleeding Monarch to the Enugu state University of Science and Technology ESUT, Teaching hospital, Parke lane, Enugu where he was rejected by the Doctors on duty due to his critical condition.

It was further gathered that the security men immediately left Parke lane for Orthopedic hospital Enugu, where the Doctor on duty confirmed the Igwe dead.

When African Examiner contacted, the Enugu state police public Relations officer PPRO Daniel Ndukwe, he said “the situation in Oruku community has been brought under control & the CP has directed a full-scale investigation to unravel the cause of the incidence, arrest and prosecute anyone found wanting.

He further calls on people of the Community to remain calm and eschew acts capable of further breaching the peace in the area, as anyone caught will be made to face the full weight of the law.

