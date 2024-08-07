Tinubu Appoints Governing Council Of Colleges Of Education

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to the governing councils of these federal colleges of education:

According to a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed and the affected institutions are:

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), YAURI, KEBBI STATE

(1) Ismaila Gadaka — Chairman

(2) Abdulhakeem Adegoke — Member

(3) Pam Ishaya — Member

(4) Abubakar Sadique Fakai — Member

(5) Zara Duamlong Usman — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), ISU, EBONYI STATE

(1) Mohammed Sani Takori — Chairman

(2) Dauda Onipede — Member

(3) Victor Mela Danzaria — Member

(4) Solomon Ayuba — Member

(5) Mario Eno Owumi — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ODUGBO, BENUE STATE

(1) Baba Alphonsus Homsuk — Chairman

(2) Kayode Ajiboye — Member

(3) Rex Ogbonna — Member

(4) Jude Ngaji — Member

(5) John Yada Viko — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, JAMA’ARE, BAUCHI STATE

(1) Aisha Yelwa Ibrahim Tahir — Chairman

(2) Dorren Ikedi Udechukwu — Member

(3) Bar Brass Yaji — Member

(4) Mustapha Shehu — Member

(5) Joshua Oludare Adewale — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GIDAN MADI, SOKOTO

(1) Abdullahi Adamu — Chairman

(2) Olatunji Akinbiyi — Member

(3) Mohammed Adamu Malala — Member

4) Saleh Musa Audu — Member

(5) Lami Ehi Oguogho — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), BENIN CITY, EDO STATE

(1) Tukur Jikamshi — Chairman

(2) Abdullahi Adamu Loko — Member

(3) Asimiyu Alarape — Member

(4) Abubakar Abubakar Bello — Member

(5) Christopher Okaeben — Member

The President anticipates that the new members of the boards of these institutions would serve with dedication and commitment to improving the standards of learning in the nation’s federal colleges of education.