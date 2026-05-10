12 Killed in Fresh Plateau Attacks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 12 persons have been killed in fresh attacks on communities in Riyom and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State.

The attacks reportedly took place between the late hours of May 8 and the early hours of May 9 amid renewed violence in parts of the state.

According to security sources quoted by Zagazola Makama, suspected militia members attacked Gwa Rim village in Riyom LGA around 11pm on Thursday, killing three persons.

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace were said to have responded after receiving distress calls about gunshots in the area.

Security personnel reportedly found three residents dead after the attackers fled. The victims were identified as Alpha David, Matthew Solomon, and Timothy Dachung.

Sources said troops later secured the area and launched operations to track down the attackers and prevent further violence.

In a separate attack, gunmen reportedly invaded Zhe Brazongo village in Bassa LGA around 12:15am on Friday, killing at least nine persons.

Security operatives who responded to reports of gunfire were said to have discovered nine bodies with gunshot wounds and machete injuries after the attackers escaped.

Several other residents were reportedly injured during the attack.

Military authorities said troops have intensified patrols and security operations across vulnerable communities in Plateau State to contain the worsening security situation.

The recent attacks are part of renewed violence affecting communities in Riyom, Bassa, Barkin Ladi, and Mangu local government areas.