EfCC Declares Ex-Minister Saddiya Farooq Wanted Over Alleged Fraud

( AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, wanted over alleged fraud.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a wanted notice posted on the agency website on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Farouq served as a minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023.

According to Oyewale, Farouq is declared wanted over alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, and diversion of public funds.

”Farouk, 52, is an indigene of Zamfara State and her last known address is listed as EN 008, Okpo River, off Agulu Street, Maitama, Abuja,” he said.

The spokesperson urged members of the public with information on her whereabouts to contact the commission.

“The public is hereby notified that Sadiya Umar Farouq, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, and diversion of public funds,” the notice read.

Oyewale directed anyone with useful information to contact its offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.

”The public can also reach the EFCC on 08093322644, via email at info@efcc.gov.ng, or report to the nearest police station.” (NAN)