Kwankwaso Backs NDC For Zoning Its Presidential Ticket To South

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has endorsed the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket South.

He described the decision as “a step toward national healing, fairness and national unity.”

Kwankwaso spoke on Saturday while addressing delegates at the party’s national convention in Abuja.

He said, “It is with unity and solidarity that I support zoning the NDC presidential ticket to the South.

“This allows the region to complete its turn in national leadership,” he said.

Kwankwaso assured delegates the party would uphold fairness, federal character and equity in appointments and resource distribution.

He urged the party to promote leadership free from ethnic and religious prejudice.

“The NDC must set a new leadership standard capable of restoring Nigeria’s dignity,” he said.

Kwankwaso also urged Nigerians, especially youths and students, to register and participate actively in the electoral process.

“The NDC is a noble cause; please register now,” he said. He said the party had continued attracting “quality members” since its formation.

According to him, the party has also generated strong interest among Nigerians and international observers.

Kwankwaso said, “What began as a bold movement is becoming a formidable platform for national renewal.”

He warned that Nigeria was facing a defining political moment. “The world is changing politically, yet Nigeria remains unprepared because of leadership failures,” he said.

Kwankwaso decried what termed rising insecurity, economic hardship and declining living standards across the country.

He said many citizens had been displaced, while investments continued leaving Nigeria.

The former governor also recalled political alliances that shaped the nation’s history.

He cited the 1954 alliance between Northern Elements Progressive Union and National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons.

He noted the partnership involved Aminu Kano and Nnamdi Azikiwe, also referencing alliances that produced independence in 1960.

He further mentioned the Second Republic partnership of Shehu Shagari and Alex Ekwueme.

He said such alliances proved unity and collaboration often delivered solutions during difficult national periods. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)