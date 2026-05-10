Gumi Alleges US Role in Nigeria’s Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahmad Gumi has alleged that American intelligence agencies are behind banditry and Boko Haram terrorism in Nigeria.

The cleric made the claim in a Facebook post on Saturday while reacting to comments made by Mike Arnold concerning alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Arnold had shared photos of himself with several Nigerians, including former Cross River State governor Donald Duke and Nigeria’s Information Minister Mohammed Idris.

While sharing the photos, Arnold wrote that they were taken during his visits to different parts of Nigeria over the years.

Responding, Gumi accused Arnold of promoting what he described as a false narrative about Christian killings in Nigeria.

He also claimed that American intelligence agencies were allegedly linked to insecurity in northern Nigeria, particularly the activities of bandits and Boko Haram in states such as Zamfara and Katsina.

According to Gumi, Arnold had visited areas where Christians are thriving but had not visited communities heavily affected by insecurity in the North.

The cleric added that Islam condemns lies and false accusations.

Gumi has previously criticised the involvement of the United States in Nigeria’s security matters.

In December, he condemned reported airstrikes targeting suspected terrorist hideouts in Sokoto State, which were allegedly linked to orders from former US President Donald Trump.

The latest comments come as Nigeria and the United States continue discussions on security cooperation to address insecurity in the country.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga recently disclosed that National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu met with US Vice President JD Vance and other American officials to discuss stronger security collaboration.