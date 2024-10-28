Tinubu Is Not T-Pain, He Feels Nigerians’ Pain –Onanuga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga says that his principal, President Bola Tinubu, is not unfeeling as painted by some persons on social media.

Onanuga said the President feels the pain of Nigerians and has assured them that better days are nearer than before.

Onanuga said Tinubu has not come to inflict pain on Nigerians but to “repair the economy”.

He said “the President is aware that the citizens are going through some difficulties” but said Tinubu is not aware that some persons have labelled him T-pain on social media as “the President does not read what is on the social media”.

Onanuga said, “Some people have also responded and called the President a different name. So, as far as I am concerned, it is a non-issue.

“Some people out of mischief just say somebody is a T-pain, He (Tinubu) is not T-pain.

“The President has never shied away from telling Nigerians that he feels their pain and he is working very hard to make sure that he gives them some relief so that things will get better and this country will get more prosperity.”

He said despite galloping inflation, “we are experiencing economic growth, despite inflation, revenues have increased”.

Nigerians are grappling with the weight of unprecedented food inflation, and energy prices which have quadrupled in the last year. Many people have blamed the twin policies of petrol subsidy removal and unification of forex rates for the high living costs that have assailed the middle class.

Citizens have staged two major protests to drive home their grievances against the Tinubu administration and pressured the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to reverse its “reforms” but the current administration has insisted that its policies are necessary and won’t be reversed.