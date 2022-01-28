Tinubu Jets To London

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely three weeks after Bola Tinubu, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), announced his presidential ambition, the former Lagos State governor has traveled out of the country.

According to a The Cable, a source who is in the camp of the former Lagos governor stated that Tinubu traveled to London, the United Kingdom, “to see his family”. However, some sources stated that the APC chieftain traveled out of the country to rest and see his doctors.

This development is coming less than four months after Tinubu came back from Nigeria from a three-month medical trip to the UK where he was reported to have undergone knee surgery and “rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy”.