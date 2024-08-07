Tinubu Names New NSIPA CEO, Appoints Heads Of Humanitarian Agencies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has named Badamasi Lawal as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

The former NSIPA boss, Halima Shehu was suspended on January 2 over alleged financial malfeasance. Subsequently, the National N-POWER Program Manager, Dr Akindele Egbuwalo, replaced her in an acting capacity as NC/CEO pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Seven months later, the President appointed a substantial CEO for the agency as well as the heads of other humanitarian agencies.

The appointment was announced in a statement on Tuesday by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

“To facilitate the needed relief to Nigerians and ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian and social development programmes, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of seven qualified Nigerians to head strategic agencies and programmes under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the appointees included the Programme Manager, National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office, Funmilola Olotu; Programme Manager, Grant for Vulnerable Groups, Aishat Alubankudi; Programme Manager, Home Grown School Feeding, Princess Aderemi Adebowale.

Others included the Programme Manager, National Cash Transfer Office, Abdullahi Alhassan Imam; Executive Secretary, National Commission for People with Disabilities, Ayuba Gufwan and the Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Lami Binta Adamu Bello.

“The President expects the new heads of these critical agencies and programmes to discharge the functions of their offices with utmost integrity and diligence so as to ensure that Nigerians, especially vulnerable groups, are the exclusive and direct beneficiaries of his administration’s reconfigured welfare programmes,” the presidential spokesman, said.