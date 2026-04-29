Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu Takes Over as Nigeria’s Foreign Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Nigeria’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down ahead of his expected political plans for the 2027 elections.

The president also nominated Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, pending Senate confirmation.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

According to the presidency, the changes are aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s foreign policy and aligning it with the administration’s economic goals.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, a seasoned diplomat and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, is expected to lead Nigeria’s international relations, focusing on economic diplomacy, regional stability, and global partnerships.

Enikanolaiye, a career diplomat, has served in several countries, including Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Serbia, and India.

President Tinubu congratulated both appointees and urged them to promote Nigeria’s national interest, improve economic ties, and support Nigerians living abroad.