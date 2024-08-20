Tinubu Sacks Embattled NAHCON Chairman, Appoints New One

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Executive Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Jalal Arabi.

A statement issued on Monday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman has been appointed as the new Executive Chairman of the commission.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained Arabi alongside the NAHCON Secretary, Abdullahi Kontagora, at its custody in Abuja.

The statement from the Presidency said the new NAHCON Chairman is a renowned scholar with qualifications from the University of Madinah and Peshawar University, Pakistan.

He is also well-grounded in Hajj operations, having served as the Chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Board, and successfully supervised the operations of the largest quota of state pilgrims in the country.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The President expects the new Chairman of NAHCON to discharge his duties with integrity, transparency, and utmost fidelity to the nation.