W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Chelsea Appoints Graham Potter As New Head Coach

Posted by Breaking News, Latest News, Sports News Thursday, September 8th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –Chelsea has officially appoint Graham Potter, as new head coach.

A statement from the club read on Thursday read, “Potter is one of the most exciting coaches in the game, starting his journey in Sweden before bringing his talents to the English game over the past four seasons. The 47-year-old is educated to degree level in disciplines beyond sport and has combined these experiences to forge a collaborative, forward-thinking approach while developing attacking and winning football.



Details later…

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=80672

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us