Tinubu Sympathizes With Victims Of Plateau Tragic Building Collapse

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Friday said he received the news of the tragic collapse of a school building, which resulted in multiple deaths and many surviving victims in Jos, Plateau State, with profound grief.

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in a statement said Tinubu described the unfortunate incident as a huge loss to the nation, as well as a devastating development – too excruciating to imagine.

The President condoled with the bereaved families, families of all the victims, and the people and Government of Plateau State.

Tinubu commended emergency responders, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), security agencies, and all citizens involved in the search, rescue, and resuscitation efforts.

The President assured the people of Plateau State of his fervent support at this difficult time.