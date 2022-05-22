Tinubu Vows To Make Edo Beautiful As Lagos If Elected President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor who is an aspirant in the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that if he becomes president, he can make Edo state as “beautiful” as Lagos.

Tinubu disclosed this on Saturday at a meeting with APC delegates in Edo state, ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

Present at the meeting were Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the APC, and Ize Iyamu, candidate of the party in the 2020 Edo governorship election.

Speaking concerning his plans for the state, Tinubu, who stated that he wouldn’t be able to stay at the meeting for as long as he’d prefer stated that he will make sure that the APC wins the next governorship election.

“I’ll deliver my message through Adam and the message will not disappoint you. We are still going to fight further. Don’t worry. We are with you. You will not walk alone,” he said.

“I have to rush back for the good of us all. It’s either I come back another day or we wait until you come to Abuja.

“I am going to do our job, in our interest, for the sake of all of us, our country and for the benefit and prosperity of all of us.

“Nobody can supersede the work of the Almighty; you cannot be superior to the work of God.

“One thing I can assure you is this: Do you want Edo back? As the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will give Edo back to you. Edo will turn to a beautiful [state] — if not more beautiful — [and] will be equal to Lagos. Be assured of that.”