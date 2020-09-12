Edo 2020: Vote For Ize-Iyamu, Uzodinma Tells Igbo In Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has enjoined Igbo leaders staying in Edo to make sure they vote for APC candidate Ize-Iyamu in the upcoming election.

Uzodinma stated this when he met with Igbo leaders IN Edo and he stated that the tax policies of Governor Obaseki are anti-Igbo.

Uzodimma said: “Obaseki and his PDP have been blackmailing the APC, alleging that we want to rig election. Meanwhile, that is exactly what he is planning. But, let me tell our Igbo people, go out there and vote for APC. We will protect the votes. We will stop Obaseki from rigging.

“We have many of our brothers and sisters who own businesses in Edo State, but those businesses are suffering today due to the inhuman policies of the PDP administration in Edo.

“As Igbo, we must be vigilant so that people will not deceive you. PDP is coming today begging for your votes just because they need it now, but that is a deceit. This governor does not like the Igbo. They are only coming because of the votes and after that Obaseki will abandon you.

“Ize-Iyamu is a tested politician that can keep agreement, so we trust him that he will deliver and continue from where Oshiomhole stopped. Oshiomhole employed Igbos during his administration and Pastor will continue with that. He will create an enabling environment for our people to do their businesses.

“We heard that they are afraid because they have lost the election, so all they are planning is to rig. You cannot rig where the people have rejected you. Don’t be scared, don’t be intimidated, go out and vote PDP out and we will protect the votes.”

