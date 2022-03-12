EFCC Nab 9 Internet Fraudster’s In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South East Zonal office of Nigeria’s anti- graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu has apprehended nine suspected internet fraudsters at Premier Layout, located at Ogui Nike axis of Enugu .

The suspects according to the agency, are, Napoleon Providence, Udenta Arinze, Chidiebere Jonas, Ezeh Obinna, Imonikphawae Lucky, Arinze Ugochukwu, Anieze Sylvester, Okonkwo Ifeanyi Evans and Ogugua Sopuruchukwu.

They were all arrested based on verified intelligence which links them to fraudulent impersonation and other forms of cybercrimes targeting unsuspecting foreign nationals.

Items recovered from the suspects include several phones, 5 laptops, a Mercedes Benz car, Lexus RX330 and a Toyota Camry 2009.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.