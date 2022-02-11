W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Derailed Train Crushes Container At Port

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, February 11th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A train bringing containers into the Apapa port derailed yesterday, ramming into a truck carrying containers loaded with cargoes.

Eyewitnesses stated  that for several hours there was no access into the ENL Terminal, APM Terminals and the ABTL Terminals through the railway crossing.

There were efforts to salvage the situation by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and the management of ABTL Terminal.



A senior official of NPA, who pleaded anonymity, said there was no casualty

