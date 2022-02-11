Derailed Train Crushes Container At Port

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A train bringing containers into the Apapa port derailed yesterday, ramming into a truck carrying containers loaded with cargoes.

Eyewitnesses stated that for several hours there was no access into the ENL Terminal, APM Terminals and the ABTL Terminals through the railway crossing.

There were efforts to salvage the situation by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and the management of ABTL Terminal.

A senior official of NPA, who pleaded anonymity, said there was no casualty