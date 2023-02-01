Transfer Deadline Day : Chelsea, Arsenal And Man Utd Leave It Late

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African examiner takes a look around trending deadline day transfer market deals with top premier league clubs on the rise to strengthen their squads.

Chelsea have sensationally signed Enzo Fernandez for a British record £121 million after agreeing a deal with Benfica late on deadline day.

The eye-watering swoop for Chelsea’s No 1 January target headed into the last minutes of the transfer window as both clubs spent Tuesday locked in talks over the move for the Argentina international.

At one point, it looked as though Chelsea would fail to get the deal for the 22-year-old World Cup winner over the line – but both parties finally made a breakthrough just minutes before the 11pm deadline. Fernandez will sign an eight-and-a-half year deal through to June 2031.

Arsenal also confirmed the permanent signing of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho after striking an agreement for £12 million.

The Italian midfielder has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract at the Emirates after finding himself on the periphery of the Chelsea squad in recent months.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

It’s understood that United moved quickly for the Austria midfielder over the last 24 hours after it emerged that Christian Eriksen would be out until early May with an ankle injury.

Donny van der Beek has already been ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery and Scott McTominay for two weeks with a muscle problem.

Totteham have completed the £42million signing of Pedro Porro after an agreement was finally reached with Sporting Lisbon.

Porro has been Tottenham’s main target for the January window, but the deal had appeared to have been at risk of collapse on Monday when the Portuguese side called off negotiations when a medical had been booked in.

Talks were resurrected on Monday evening with the price rising from £39m to £42m and Sporting asking Spurs to give up a percentage of their sell-on for winger Marcus Edwards as part of the deal.

Southampton complete a deadline day double swoop for Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and Genk striker Paul Onuachu… with Saints bringing in the pair for more than £40m as they aim to battle their way away from the foot of the Premier League