2027: APC Governors Endorse Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Progressive Governors Forum on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit held in Abuja endorsed President Bola Tinubu as sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement, which was moved by Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo and Chairman of the forum Chairman, was seconded by Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

Uzodimma, who spoke on behalf of the forum, emphasised commitment to mobilising resources and ensuring victory for Tinubu in their respective states.

The governors expressed confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and reforms, promising to deliver their states in the upcoming elections.

This endorsement follows similar moves by other APC regional leaders, including the North Central governors who recently passed a vote of confidence in Tinubu’s administration, praising his developmental strides and inclusive governance approach. (NAN)