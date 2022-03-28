Two Injured As Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two police officers were injured as gunmen, on Monday morning, attacked the Otoko Divisional Police Headquarters situated in the Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to villagers, the attack started around 3 am and lasted a long time as residents feared for their lives.

A villager said, “We didn’t sleep last night. The sounds of the weapons were terrifying. While many ran into the bushes, others took cover in their houses. You know the Police Divisional Headquarters is situated on the Owerri-Umuahia express road.

“Police officers engaged the gunmen and the situation became more terrible. It was as if the world was coming to an end. It was a consistent exchange of gunshots.

We haven’t seen this one before. Two policemen were terribly injured and had been rushed to an undisclosed hospital.”

Another source stated that the gunmen were repelled and they could not enter the premises of the police station.

“The gunmen were repelled by the policemen on duty. They couldn’t gain access so the exchange of fireworks was intense. Two policemen were injured in the line. I don’t know their conditions, presently.

“As I speak to you now, the area has been cordoned off by security agents. People are scared. Everybody is indoors. We are just peeping from the windows. This is very unfortunate,” the source said.