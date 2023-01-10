Two Officers Shot By Yoruba Nation Agitators In Lagos – Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two police officers have been shot by Yoruba nation agitators in the Ojota area of Lagos State during a rally on Monday.

This is according to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who said the two injured officers are receiving treatment while a yet-to-be-identified male adult was killed in a clash between Yoruba Nation agitators and the police in Ojota.

A source told African Examiner, that some agitators came out to demand the Yoruba Nation amongst others and the police came out to curtail them, leading to a clash.

In a statement, Hundeyin said the agitators were disrupting social and commercial activities in the Ojota area under the pretext of the rally.

“A team of police officers, comprising Alausa Division and the Raid Respond Squad (RRS) promptly stepped in to disperse the unlawful gathering and prevent a breakdown of law and order,” he said.

“The miscreants attacked the police, shooting, and des

troying two vehicles in the process. One person has been confirmed dead, while two police officers shot by the miscreants are currently receiving treatment.

“Four suspects have been arrested and investigations have commenced.

Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored to the area. Lagosians are urged to go about their lawful businesses as measures have been put in place to prevent further breakdown of law and order, and keen monitoring of the situation continues.”