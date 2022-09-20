Ugwuanyi’s Sports Enthusiast Aide Harp On Need For Promotion Of Grassroots Soccer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sports Enthusiast, and Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on information, Barrister Steve Oruruo, has stressed the need for all hands to be on deck towards promoting grass root football and other sports in the state and country. He said if the round leather game, soccer is properly developed and harnessed at that level, it would no doubt, do the state a great deal as, it has the propensity and capacity to produce players that would make the state and country at large proud both at national and international tournaments.

The former Enugu Rangers Inter. FC, Acting Board Chairman/ Secretary, noted that most great players from the state who made the country proud such as Ex- Super Eagles Captain and handler, Christian Chukwu (Aka Chairman) were products of grass root soccer.

Oruruo, also pointed out that grassroots soccer had over the years helped in check mating youth restiveness in most communities hence, the need for its support.

He spoke with Sports writers yesterday at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Enugu Campus Stadium, during a football match in the ongoing neighborhood soccer competition, tagged: ‘Boolu Ogbe’ being sponsored by BetKing Nigeria.

The governor’s Aide, equally harped on the need for more sporting facilities to grow soccer and other sports today an enviable height in the state.

He added that “although, our amiable sports loving governor, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has done so much in the sports sector, since he assumed office, but it’s also our hope and prayer that his successor, will build on his achievements in that area.

According to him, the state has sports facilities, but the multitude of sports on ground are numerous, hence the need for more so as to accommodate all games.

“The truth is that, we have to commend the governor for what we have in place, while ask for more. However, as a sports enthusiasts, I look forth for further sports development in the state.

“We are yearning for more sporting facilities which will enhance sports development beyond football.

“Enugu is a sports state and it will be a thing of joy if the next government will do more to sustain what is on ground.

Still commenting on the neighborhood soccer fiesta, he said: “You will agree with me that football at the local levels have produced lot of talents for the state and country in general.

“No matter the name or brand the league may bear, football league in the state has been exciting and has established many footballers.

“In spite of the nomenclature or name the football league may be branded, the ongoing league known as (Boolu Ogbe), signifies all manner of competitions we have had in the past.

“It is through this type of town, city football competitions that we discovered star players like, Christian Chukwu, Emmanuel Okala, Kingsley Ogbodo and others.

“Talents are bound in the state and it is through this kind of competitions that they will be discovered, harnessed to be a super star.

The Sports Encyclopedia therefore, advised youths of the state to embrace the Coal City League as it can take them to where they never expected in life as well as take them away from all forms of vices.