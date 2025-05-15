UK Envoy Warns Nigerians Against Visa Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against visa fraud.

He made the call while speaking to journalists at the UK-Nigeria Economic Growth Conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Montgomery advised applicants to use official channels and submit accurate documentation when applying for a UK visa.

Responding to concerns about visa denials, he noted that many Nigerians are still successfully receiving visas to visit the UK.

He revealed that the UK processes roughly 1,500 visa applications daily from Nigeria.

According to him, hundreds of thousands of Nigerians are granted visas, and they make up around 10 per cent of UK visitors.

Montgomery stated that the UK receives over 37.9 million visitors annually, with Nigeria being a key source due to historic colonial ties.

He said Nigerians accounting for 10 per cent of UK visitors highlights the strong and expanding bilateral relationship.

This, he added, is a testament to the depth of ties between both countries.

Montgomery explained that most visa applications are approved when the correct procedures and documentation are followed.

He noted that visa denials usually result from issues with documentation rather than eligibility.

There are various application categories, including standard, priority, and super priority options.

Montgomery also stated that legitimate business applicants have access to multiple visa routes under the right processes.

The British High Commissioner reaffirmed the Embassy’s commitment to strengthening UK-Nigeria relations. (NAN)