UN Body Opposes Attacks On Children, Teachers, Education Facilities In Ukraine

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, has lent its voice to that of the international community in condemning and calling for an immediate end to all attacks against children, teachers and schools in Ukraine.

This coming at the wake of the bombing of a school in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Ukraine, in which dozens are feared dead, including amongst those taking shelter there.

ECW supports quality education outcomes for refugee, internally displaced and other crisis-affected girls and boys, so no one is left behind. It also works through the multilateral system to both increase the speed of responses in crises and connect immediate relief and longer-term interventions through multi-year programming.

The organization equally works in close partnership with governments, public and private donors, UN agencies, civil society organizations, and other humanitarian and development aid actors to increase efficiencies and end siloed responses.

Director of ECW, Yasmine Sherif said the war is putting the lives of millions of Ukraine children and adolescents at grave risk, with their childhoods upended and their schooling disrupted, adding that the recent estimates indicate that 5.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine, with an additional 7 million people internally displaced.

According to latest reports, more than 900 education facilities have been destroyed or damaged in the fighting.

“I am appalled and outraged by the ongoing senseless violence and brutality perpetrated against children, teachers and education facilities in Ukraine. Attacks on children and education facilities constitute grave violations of international law. No matter who or where they are, every effort must be made at all times to ensure the safety and protection of education facilities and to ensure that children can grow up and learn in safety.”

“Respect for international humanitarian and human rights law, as well as respect for the Safe Schools Declaration, is crucial to our collective humanity. All children have the right to quality education at all times. Schools, children and teachers must never be targets and must be protected at all times.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those killed and wish a swift and full recovery to all who were injured”, she said.

Notably, the ECW is increasing its $5 million Ukraine First Emergency Response grant which was announced in March. In April, the organization announced a new, initial $1.5 million allocation to support the education in emergencies response for the Ukraine refugee crisis in Moldova

This new allocation brings ECW’s total Ukraine crisis education response to $6.5 million to date. ECW works with governments, donors, UN agencies, civil society organizations and other strategic partners to ensure continuity of education for children impacted by the crisis.