Nigerians React Over Leaked Sex Tape Of Oxlade

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leaked sex tape of Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman aka Oxlade, has continued to spark social media reactions .

African Examiner writes that in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9, a sex clip of the singer with a yet-to-be-identified woman emerged online on Snapchat.

According to available information, the “Ojuju” crooner allegedly created a Snapchat streak and gave it to a buddy to illustrate how he had sex with the unidentified lady and the friend then recorded the streak on his phone and published it online.

This development has so far led to reactions among many Nigerians on social media as some netizens took to Twitter to express their opinions concerning the issue. African Examiner captures some of their reactions below:

Queen_Amaka@QueenAmaka writes: “I still don’t understand why some people tape when Oxlade-ing. Like ojuju dy the room?

@SomteeW writes: “Oxlade dey fear ojuju but e get mind carry woman way wear waist bead.”

@Big_moodTv writes: “Oxlade no fear ojuju…. Wonder why boys no dey hear word. This one continental pass Tiwa.”

Biggie ® Flying saucer @Sommy_samm writes: “The girl oxlade knack telling her friends why she dey fear Ojuju Face with tears of joy.”

@Honestnaija_ent writes: “Oxlade dey fear ojuju but him no dey fear pkekus.”

@thepapiwade writes: “You dey fear ojuju and you dey knack like this, what if you no come fear ojuju? It could be recalled that the sex tape of Tiwa Savage was also released to the public last year.