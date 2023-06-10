University Undergraduate, Four Others Arrested For Vandalizing EEDC Property In South East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A first-year student of Agric Extension University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), identified as Samuel Ebuka Umenze, and four others have been arrested

For Vandalizing the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company’s property.

The student was nabbed at the school premises by the institution’s security, while large quantities of peeled coated cables and sophisticated equipment used for vandalism were recovered from his room.

According to a statement by EEDC’s Spokesman, Emeka Ezeh, made available to African Examiner weekend in Enugu, Umenze, is an indigene of Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, was on

“Samuel, a first-year student of Agric Extension with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), was arrested at the school premises by the institution’s security, while large quantities of peeled coated cables and sophisticated equipment used for vandalism were recovered from him”.

Ezeh stated.

He said Samuel, while confessing to the crime, claimed he carries out the unlawful act alone at night during classes and sells his loot to a buyer in Onitsha.

Ezeh confirmed that “investigation is already ongoing to arrest the receiver of these vandalized items.

“In a related development, on Monday, at Oshituma, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, three vandal suspects identified as Fleke Kingsley, Egbo Friday, and Okefe Stanley were arrested by the community vigilante while in possession of 3 bags containing about 6 spans of aluminum conductors suspected to belong to EEDC.

“Also, recently at Abakaliki, a suspect identified as Chinemere Obiah, was arrested by Civil Security Guards attached to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, in possession of upriser cables suspected to belong to EEDC.

Ezeh lamented at the increasing rate at which EEDC facilities are being attacked by vandals and called on customers to remain vigilant and ensure the electricity installations serving them are not attacked by vandals.

“There is no day that passes without a report of a vandalized facility in our network”, Ezeh said.

“This is inconveniencing our customers and making us deploy the scarce resources meant for other projects into the replacement of the vandalised items, and this is no longer sustainable”.

He confirmed that the arrested vandals have been handed over to the respective police formations for detailed investigation and possible prosecution.

Ezeh therefore, appealed to customers to see the electricity facility within their neighborhood as their own property and raise alarm anytime they suspect strange and suspicious activity within such a facility.

“We should all work together as stakeholders to checkmate this ugly trend.”

He onbalf of EEDC, expresed appreciation to the various vigilante groups, neighbourhood watch within its franchise area for their consistent support in fighting this ugly trend. He also thanked the various state security agencies for their continued support.