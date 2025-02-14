W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

UNIZIK Expels Student Who Assaulted Lecturer

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Friday, February 14th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, NAU, has expelled Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious from the institution.

This was stated on Friday in a statement by the Acting Registrar, Victor Modebelu.

Modebelu stated that the Acting Vice-Chancellor had received the report from the Student Disciplinary Committee on the student’s assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theater and Film Studies.

According to the statement, Chimamaka was found to be guilty of gross misconduct and violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations, particularly Regulation 4.

“The Ag. Vice-Chancellor, consequently, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee’s recommendation that you be expelled and you are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka,” the statement added.

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=100787

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

SHELL

NNPCL

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us