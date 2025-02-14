UNIZIK Expels Student Who Assaulted Lecturer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, NAU, has expelled Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious from the institution.

This was stated on Friday in a statement by the Acting Registrar, Victor Modebelu.

Modebelu stated that the Acting Vice-Chancellor had received the report from the Student Disciplinary Committee on the student’s assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theater and Film Studies.

According to the statement, Chimamaka was found to be guilty of gross misconduct and violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations, particularly Regulation 4.

“The Ag. Vice-Chancellor, consequently, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee’s recommendation that you be expelled and you are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka,” the statement added.