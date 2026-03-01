Sweden Partners UNN For Educational Advancement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kingdom of Sweden and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in education, research and innovation, following a high-level diplomatic visit to the institution.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency Anna Westerholm, made the pledge yesterday during a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, at the University’s Enugu Campus.

The Ambassador noted that Nigeria and Sweden had enjoyed 65 years of cordial diplomatic relations, alongside longstanding academic cooperation.

She referenced Sweden’s sustained support for the Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre and its Environment for Development initiative at UNN as evidence of a partnership built on research excellence and sustainable development.

According to Westerholm, Sweden’s national policy of free and inclusive education up to the tertiary level has played a transformative role in accelerating human capital development and national growth.

“We are building long-term partnerships with academia, businesses and the Government of Enugu State, while deepening our age-long relationship with the University of Nigeria.

“The Swedish government recognizes that without sustained investment in education and young people, meaningful development is impossible,” she said.

She commended the Enugu State Government for allocating 30 per cent of its annual budget to education, describing the state as a rising hub of innovation and youth-driven growth.

The Ambassador, who attended the recent Enugu Tech Festival, remarked that the momentum for digital and technological advancement in the state aligns strongly with Sweden’s innovation-driven development model.

Westerholm added that her delegation included Swedish industry leaders prepared to offer practical solutions to institutional challenges, particularly in digital transformation and entrepreneurship development.

Responding, Ortuanya described UNN as Nigeria’s first indigenous university, with a historic mandate of producing first-class and innovative manpower across diverse fields of human endeavour.

The vice chancellor acknowledged the long-standing partnership between UNN and the Swedish Government and expressed appreciation to the ambassador for personally leading the delegation.

“As an institution, we are ready to deepen collaboration across multiple disciplines and expand exchange programmes for the benefit of our students, lecturers and staff.

“Our doors remain open for robust and mutually beneficial partnerships,” he said.

Ortuanya stressed that while environmental sustainability and climate research remain critical areas of cooperation, no nation can accelerate development without advancing engineering, computing, robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), among other emerging fields.

Key highlight of the visit was a series of presentations by Swedish industry representatives on proposals to fully digitalise university records and strengthen entrepreneurship education through digital entrepreneurial skills aimed at promoting self-employment and job creation among students.

The visit builds on earlier engagements between the Swedish Embassy and UNN through the Directorate of International Collaborations.

An initial delegation led by the Head of Political and Trade Section, Fredrik Ahsberg, was received in August 2025, paving the way for more structured institutional dialogue.

Strategically, the latest engagement elevates UNN’s profile within Sweden–Nigeria bilateral cooperation frameworks and positions the University within Sweden’s broader internationalisation agenda for higher education and research collaboration.

Speaking on the broader significance of the visit, the Director of International Collaborations at UNN, Dr. Kelechi Nnamani, described it as a transition from informal diplomatic engagement to structured institutional partnership.

He said “this marks growing international confidence in the University’s research capacity, governance stability and innovation relevance,” he said. “Our responsibility now is to translate diplomatic goodwill into measurable collaborative outcomes.

”The Ambassador and her delegation were received by the principal officers and management staff of the University.

Nnamani added “the visit comes barely a month after the institution hosted the Ambassador of Taiwan, underscoring UNN’s expanding global engagement footprint,” Nnamani stated.

