Northwest States May Hire Mercenaries To Fight Terrorists -El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Northwest states of Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto and the neighbouring Niger may resort to hiring mercenaries if the federal government fails to end the ongoing reign of terror within their territories speedily.

The Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i, who issued the threat yesterday, also said the devastating attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train last Tuesday, which claimed eight lives, would have been avoided if the federal government heeded his earlier warnings.

Only yesterday, the police in Kaduna defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found at Shanono area of Rigasa community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The state government said it had received luggage, valuables and other belongings of some of the passengers on the Abuja-bound train attacked by terrorists on Tuesday.

Governor El-Rufa’i, who spoke to State House Correspondents in an interview conducted in Hausa language, had visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the

Presidential Villa to provide updates and inform him about the possible resolve of governors of Northwest states.

The governor also raised the alarm that the terrorists, with the sort of arrogance and boldness they have in operated with in recent times, could try to subdue to nation if the military fails to act proactively by storming their camps and hideouts in the forests and wipe them out once and for all.

El-Rufa’i, who maintained that security agencies, including the military, are aware of the locations and specific mappings of the terrorists, however, said President Buhari had assured that he would take required actions and the ongoing carnage would be caged in a matter of months.