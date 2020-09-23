US Hails Edo Election

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States of America has heaped praises on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security operatives for their roles in the just gubernatorial election in Edo State.

THE US disclosed this in a statement issued by the US Mission in Abuja on Wednesday and it lamented on the report of vote-buying as well as violence of voters.

It said: “We thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian security services on the positive role they played in the election and commend their work in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“The United States remains concerned with reports of some violence that did emerge during the election and by reports of vote-buying and intimidation of both voters and civil society domestic observers.

“We will continue to encourage all stakeholders including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to improve the electoral process in the upcoming Ondo State governorship election.”

Spread the love





















