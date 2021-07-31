Veteran Nollywood Actress Rachel Oniga Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood Actress Racheal Oniga is dead .

She died on Friday, July 30, 2021.

She was scheduled to resume for another film shoot on Saturday, July 31 when the news of her death filtered into town.

Stakeholders in the TV and film industry confirmed her passing away .

Nollywood film director, and film festival founder, Fidelis Duker confirmed Oniga’s death.

He said: ‘Another Iroko has fallen. It’s true Rachel Oniga is dead. She died last night. It’s a sad loss for Nollywood.’

CEO of Best Of Nollywood, Seun Oloketuyi also confirmed the incident.

He said: “it’s sad we lost Madam Oniga. I heard and after confirmation, I was told that Madam Oniga has gone to be with the Lord.”

The Next Movie Star creator, Sola Fajobi also expressed sadness over the death of the veteran actress.

He said: “it’s a sad loss. I am personally pained because I have a personal relationship with her but God knows best.”

The death of the actress is coming after the passing away of veteran singer and broadcaster, Feladey.

Oniga has featured in over 200 productions – TV and films.























