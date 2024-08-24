Viral Video Details How Dapo Abiodun As Alleged Ex-convict Sold Nigeria To Chinese, Hates Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the controversy surrounding the seizure of three Nigerian presidential jets by a French court, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has been accused of being the brains behind the fraud.

In a viral video trending on social media platforms, one, Abisoye Oshodi, popularly known as ‘Balogun Eko’, urged Governor Abiodun to come clean on the issue surrounding the Nigerian assets seized by the Chinese firm.

The two former governors of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and Gbenga Daniel, had vowed to support the Federal Government’s efforts to recover the national assets seized by a French court and handed over to a Chinese company.

Report says in 2007, the Ogun State Government entered into a joint venture agreement with Zhongshan and another company to create the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone Company.

But in the first half of 2016, the agreement between the parties broke down, leading to Zhongshan filing lawsuits in Nigerian federal and state courts to seek reinstatement of its contractual rights, which failed.

After taking the case before the French court, the company was awarded damages. The court prohibited Nigeria from moving or selling three presidential jets it put up for sales until the Chinese firm was paid the $74.5m awarded by the court.

The former governors, in separate statements, had described Zhongshan as a scammer, adding that there was no basis for the company’s claims to compensation.

However, Mr. Oshodi, in a viral video that is trending on social media, said the two politicians, Amosun and Gbenga Daniel, were trying to deceive Nigerians by covering the fraud perpetuated by Governor Dapo Abiodun

He said, ”Both Amosun and Otunba Gbenga Daniel are playing on the intelligence of Nigerians. What they said is far from the truth.

“I want governor Dapo Abiodun to come out and say the truth on the seizure of Nigerian assets. He knows much about it, and he must come clean about the issue.

“This is a national disgrace, and the governor must be brought to book. Dapo Abiodun was the chairman of the committee that signed the contract for the Chinese company.

“After the agreement between Ogun State and the Chinese company, Governor Dapo was collecting a sum of $400,000 subsequently from the Chinese company during and after the administration of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun

“He later asked both Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Amosun to offer him 350 million dollars each. Dapo Abiodun is a fraudster, and I am sure he would go to jail after his second term administration.

“Ever since he became the governor, he has not done meaningful projects that have a positive impact on the people of Ogun State.

“He is an ex-convict; Amosun is trying to cover the fraud perpetrated by Governor Dapo by saying they mistakenly signed the agreement. This is a lie from the pit of hell.”

Oshodi also explained that Dapo Abiodun during the build up to the last APC presidential primaries in Nigeria, Mr Abiodun hated Bola Tinubu so much that he swore that he would never become president of Nigeria.

The Governor, who Tinubu helped to become the Governor of Ogun even at the detriments of popular candidates, supported and worked for the defeated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

However, Mr Tinubu won the APC primaries and eventually emerged the winner of the Nigeria presidential election.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has since been begging the president for forgiveness. It is not entirely clear if President Tinubu has forgiven him politically hence this new Chinese embarrassment that Mr Abiodun has caused the president and the entire nation.