Bbnaija: Beauty’s Brother Under Fire For Praising Her After Eviction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kwayi Tukura, brother of Beauty, the just disqualified Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, has come under severe criticism on social media after he stated that the reality star “gave the most interesting content on the show.”

African Examiner recalls that on Sunday Beauty was disqualified from the show after she received her second strike for a physical altercation.

Shortly after her disqualification, Kwayi described her actions on the show as a “perfect script and most interesting content”.

In a video that has since gone viral, Tukura also implored BBNaija viewers to stop criticising her.

Kwayi’s comment infuriated many social media users and described his statement as “silly”.

In the wake of the backlash, Kwayi issued a statement on his Instagram page where he apologized for his initial statement.

“Basically, I appreciate the support given to her by people who don’t even know her. My point was that she’s human, and of course, she will work on managing her emotions better,” he wrote.

“I also definitely wouldn’t encourage her to display her emotions in that manner. The video was not an indication of supporting violence in the Big Brother house.

“I deeply regret if that message came across wrongly. That video is also not the viewpoint of @beautytukura on the matter, nor is it that of her management team.

“It was mine, and I hope everyone offended by it will realize my true intent for making it. It was just a brother trying to stand up for his baby sister.”

See what some social media users had to say about his previous comment:

DR.PENKING writes: “So Beauty’s brother made a video and said that Beauty was the most interesting housemate in the show, that all she did was just content and somebody replied that she should give the content in their family hauz.”

—chidera(@derrra_c) writes: “This is Beauty ‘s Brother now apologising for his silly statement. He realised that video was wrong. Where are all those that said his video was okay? Hide your faces in SHAME. Some of you lack integrity. Call out evil for what it is or stay silent. Beauty’s brother doesn’t even have shame.”

Obic writes: “Beauty physically,emotionally and verbally abused Grovvy and ” it’s not that deep ” is what her brother has to say. Shouldn’t he be apologising and promise she’d seek help?”