VON Plans To Broadcast in Mandarin, China’s Official Language, Says D-G

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Malam Jibrin Ndace, says the organisation is currently working in partnership with China to begin broadcasting in Mandarin, China’s official language.

Ndace disclosed this on Saturday evening in Abuja, while speaking at a dinner organised by Southern African Development Community (SADC) group of ambassadors and High Commissioners.

He said that the initiative would enable VON to reach a vast audience in China and promote cultural exchange between Nigeria, China and Africa.

According to him, it will also go a long way to consistently tell positive stories about Nigeria and Africa, as well as promote a positive narrative about the nation and the continent.

“I am currently exploring opportunities for VON to begin broadcasting in Mandarin, courtesy of our partnership with the Chinese government.

“This collaboration will enable us to reach a vast audience in China and promote cultural exchange between our nations.

“Let us take control of our narrative and let the world respect us.We need to be intentional about creating a positive narrative about Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Ndace suggested the establishment of a partnership between SADC countries and VON, stressing that Africans share a common destiny, and should acknowledge and work towards it.

He said that by working together, they could collectively create a unified narrative that would showcase the best of Africa.

The D-G said that he was willing to offer VON’s platform to all SADC countries willing to work with it, so as to consistently tell positive stories about Africa.

“We can offer our platforms to journalists from SADC countries to share their stories, and vice versa.

“We can work together to promote positive narratives about our continent, encourage travel within the African continent, and foster cultural exchange.

“We need to promote cultural exchange programmes, educational initiatives, and economic partnerships that foster cooperation and understanding,” he said.

The VON boss noted that Africa was replete with abundant beauty and diversity, which should be leveraged by its people and showcased to the world.

He urged Africans to celebrate their diversity, cultures and achievements, and define themselves by their strengths, resilience, and beauty.

“We are not defined by our challenges; we are defined by our ability to overcome them.

“Let us unite in our efforts to promote a positive narrative about our continent, celebrate our common future and work towards a brighter tomorrow for all Africans,” Ndace said.