We Have No Interest For Coup- Nigerian Army

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has stated that the military has no plans for a coup in Nigeria as they are happy and better under democracy.

On Friday, Tukur Gusau, DHQ director, defence information, stated that the DHQ is against an online report presently circulating about welfare issues of the armed forces of Nigeria.

“The Defence Headquarters frown at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities,” the statement reads.



“While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to the welfare of its personnel, however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law-abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“The AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).”





