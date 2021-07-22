(BREAKING) Extradition: Tension As Beninise Court Begins Hearing In Sunday Igboho’s Case

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension enveloped the surrounding of the Court D’Apeal of Cotonou on Thursday as an extradition case involving Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Some of the supporters, who went to witness the case, told The PUNCH on the telephone that the environment is tensed.

African Examiner gathered that many of the supporters, who did not know when the Yoruba rights activist arrived in court, trooped into the courtroom to see him.

One of the supporters said Igboho and his wife, Ropo looked pale.

“Oosa (Igboho) is here. We are about to start the hearing. His case has been caused. There is tension here,” he whispered on the telephone.

“He is in court with his wife. Hearing will commence shortly,” the National Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Wale Adeniran, told our correspondent at 03.18 pm. (Punch)

