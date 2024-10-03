We Recovered Over N13bn Diverted Funds In September 2024 – ICPC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced that over ₦13 billion in diverted public funds was recovered in September 2024 alone.

The Chairman of the ICPC, Musa Aliyu, disclosed this during the launch of the commission’s 2024-2028 strategic action plan in Abuja on Wednesday.

Aliyu, who emphasised that the anti-corruption agency has been working relentlessly to fulfil its mandate, did not disclose where exactly these funds were recovered from.

“Over the past year, the ICPC has made significant progress in discharging its mandate; for example, we recovered over ₦13 billion in diverted public funds in September 2024 alone. This is just one of the many ways we have worked tirelessly to fulfil our mandate,” Aliyu said.

The ICPC boss also disclosed that the Commission is digitalising its operations which he said will position it as a leader in leveraging technology to combat corruption.

“We are also embarking on ICT reforms that will digitalise our operations and enable more efficient investigations, case management, and internal processes.

“This transformation will position the Commission as a leader in leveraging technology to combat corruption, keeping us one step ahead of criminal activities in the digital age.”

Similarly, he said the commission is developing a specialised curriculum aimed at enhancing the enforcement capacity of its personnel.

“This initiative equips our officers with the skills and expertise needed to address the complexities of corruption cases with the highest standards of professionalism and efficiency.

“Additionally, we are decentralising the anti-corruption effort by empowering state governments through the mobilisation of State Attorneys General.

“This approach ensures that state governments are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and resources necessary to effectively combat corruption at the local level,” he said.

Noting that prevention is better than cure, Aliyu said the ICPC has intensified efforts to identify institutional and administrative vulnerabilities through System Studies and Corruption Risk Assessments.

“We have also continued to engage with the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), reinforcing our grassroots monitoring mechanisms,” he stated.