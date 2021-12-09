We’re Not Owing Any Teacher 2020 Leave Bonus’ ― Oyo Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran, has said that contrary to the alleged propaganda by some groups, no teacher in Oyo State is being owed 2020 leave bonus.

Adeniran declared this in Ibadan, warning primary school teachers against plans to embark on any illegal procession or protest within the state.

He said: “some political emissaries are going about, telling people that government is owning them 2020 annual leave arrears. But this is not true. It is incorrect”.

“No primary school teacher is owed monthly salary or leave bonus today. The government has paid their dues”.

Adeniran, advised the group of teachers, aligning themselves with disgruntled politicians, to rather show gratitude to Gov. Seyi Makinde who had consistently paid their salaries on 25th of every month, despite the economic instability in the nation.

“A government which abolished the six-year waiting period of teachers within Grade Level 13 and above; consistently paid their 13th month salaries; and ensured payment of arrears owed by previous administration, deserves better treatment by its workforce in the education sector.

“Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration has ensured that the waiting period of teachers from GL 13 and above has been reviewed to three years, rather than the six years enacted by previous administrations.

“Why then would some teachers yield themselves as political emissaries, not minding its consequences in public service,” he said.

Adeniran said that teachers who might be having issues with their banks to visit the Finance department of the Board, rather than working against the directives of the government.

“Rather than engage in any act that violates the law or threatens the peace of the state, teachers should follow the right channel in laying complaints.

“They should improve their service delivery, advising them not to yield as tools in the hands of politicians, in discrediting the unrelenting efforts of the present Government.

“Those intending to protest are protesters hired by enemies of the government to misinform the public, who would be dealt with within the full extent of the law, when caught,” he said.

He further said that the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), to call its members to order, adding that the State Government would appreciate the Union’s collaborative efforts to fish out perpetrators of such demeaning acts.

NAN