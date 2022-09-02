Why Dubai Is Denying Nigerians Entry – Dabiri-Erewa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has opened up on why Nigerian travelers to Dubai are being deported back home even though they have valid visas.

African Examiner recalls that some Nigerians who travelled recently to Dubai were arrested at the airport and their passports seized and some were seen demanding answers after their passports were seized without explanation.

‘‘What the Dubai authorities have done is this, they have made the visa processes more stringent. If you are below 30, there is no visa for you; it is so difficult. They make it so stringent that you won’t be able to fulfill it , it does not matter who you are.

“Secondly, if you are going to Dubai now, you have to provide a six-month bank statement, you have your ticket, and you must show proof of accommodation where you are going to stay. If you lie about where you are going to stay, they are going to know, so they are going to turn you back,” Dabiri-Erewa stated while featuring on a programme on Arise Tv.

She enjoined Nigerians to stop giving the country a bad name.