Nigerians Attack Diezani for Criticizing Yahoo Boys; Tag Her “Hushmummy”

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has come under heavy criticism for saying that internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo Boys have become role models in Nigeria.

The former minister, while delivering a lecture at a virtual event organised by the Ijaw National Development Group, cautioned that the new trend ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ poses a serious threat to Nigeria saying only hard work alone guarantees success.

“The ones that have swag, the Yahoo Yahoo boys as my son would say; these in short, are the role models they are looking at. These are the ones that reinforce negative societal norms and values.” She stated.

African Examiner reports that Diezani is currently facing money laundering, contract scam, among other charges filed against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency had accused her of fleeing Nigeria for the United Kingdom (UK) in order to escape prosecution and is considering her extradition to face justice.

Excerpts:

@theonlyfederal writes: “This is hushmummy diezani bashing yahoo yahoo boys, this woman is a legal thief.”

@Mayorspeaks writes: “Diezani said Yahoo boys are now role models, this is coming from somebody that stole Nigeria’s 4yrs budget. The Right statement coming from the wrong person, however it’s not about where it came from at times, it’s about the message being delivered.”

@Costa_Shido writes: “You represent everything wrong in Nigeria in recent times. Atone for your years of looting of Nigeria’s commonwealth and reckless spending by submitting to authorities for questioning and stop speaking from your hideout like you care.”

@Starkidd01 writes: “Just woke up this morning to read about Diezani spitting rubbish about Yahoo guys when she’s their role model politically. This life has no balance at all.”

@Babatee_ednut writes: “Diezani should be the last person to come out criticizing yahoo boys. You’re simply the yahoo girl.”

@Unclemillo writes: “Deziani, If Nigerians open mouth curse you, 600 years is an understatement.”

@bryobrown writes: “Bring back our money. It is because of your greed that youths find solace in yahoo yahoo.”

@xyzreddington writes: “Someone that fucked up the system and stole money that could have been used to better the youths is calling out yahoo boys.”

@Icyberry4 writes: “With all due respect ma’am we need you to return all the looted funds in your possession before we consider listening to what you have to say!

@Dreytriplem writes: “Yet, you stole billions of dollars which could have been used for the benefit of millions of Nigerians. I hope you have fully recovered from cancer to enable you to come back to Nigeria and answer to the charges against you madam.”