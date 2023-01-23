Why I Want To Become President – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the 2023 presidential election is not his personal ambition.

Tinubu disclosed this on Sunday in a town hall meeting with Muslim leaders from the North East during his campaign tour to Bauchi State.

The former Lagos state governor disclosed that he is optimistic about his chances at the upcoming 2023 election, adding that he wants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari “to serve a greater purpose”.

“As such, I do not see this campaign as one of personal ambition,” Tinubu said.

“I campaign to serve a greater purpose. I campaign to do great things for the nation but not for myself.

“No matter how hard and difficult the opposition stands against our just cause, we will not relent in our pursuit of a better, more tolerant and good united nation. And with the help of Almighty Allah, we know good shall prevail.”