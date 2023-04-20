Why I’m Still Single – Iyanya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Onoyom Mbuk, aka Iyanya, has opened up on why he is yet to tie the nuptial knot.

The Kukere crooner stated that he is still single because he is scared of marriage.

The 36-year-old singer made this revelation during a recent chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

According to him, his childhood experience has made him sceptical of marriage but he stills prays for a beautiful marriage as well as a beautiful home.

Iyanya said: “To be real here, I pray to God for a beautiful home. It’s not easy because my experiences as a child have made it difficult for me to just settle for anything.

“It’s not that I don’t want to get married or be in a serious relationship, but marriage is scary for me. At the end of the day, you just have to do it, but I don’t stop praying for a beautiful marriage and a beautiful home.”