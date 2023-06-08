Why Nigeria Politics Is Not For Poor People – Ogunlewe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has stated that politics in Nigeria is not meant for the poor.

Ogunlewe disclosed this when he appeared on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Wednesday.

The former Minister of Works was speaking on the politics surrounding the race for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Ogunlewe said: “As I said many years ago, Nigeria politics is not for the poor. No matter how much you describe it, it’s for the rich. If you don’t have enough funds, just don’t come into politics; you will never get through. And that is the truth. So a poor man can’t say, I am a senator or a poor person can’t say, I want to be the President of the Senate.

“How does it work out? You must be able to stand very solid to be able to play politics in Nigeria; very very solid.

“There’s nobody who is going to be a Senator today who will be a poor person. They are not poor.”