Mama Taraba Not Important To Our Party —APC

Wednesday, September 9th, 2020
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the exit of the former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, aka Mama Taraba, is nothing to worry about.

Ibrahim El-Sudi, the Taraba State chairman of the party, disclosed this while speaking with journalists.

He said: “That is a media hype, as you can see, all the juggernauts, movers and shakers of APC in Taraba are behind me. So, one person cannot destroy or do anything to APC.”

EL-Sudi also stated that the APC gave the former minister more exposure and popularity because she gathered 340,000 votes while she was in APC and gathered 16,000 votes when she left the PDP.

He added: “So, her movement has not shaken APC in Taraba. It is in the heart of Taraba people that they want APC and they will continue to support APC.”

