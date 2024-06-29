Why Nigerian Youths Must Wake Up, Take A Cue From Kenya – Former APC Spokesman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has tasked Nigerian youths to brazen up as they fight against the oppression of corrupt political leaders.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, June 28, Frank, while reacting to the recent protest staged by Kenyan youths resisting the proposed Finance Bill 2024, called on Nigerans youths to take back their country.

It is worth recalling that the protest escalated after some protesters attacked the Kenyan parliament and vandalised the legislative chambers. President Willim Ruto had to announce the complete withdrawal of the bill.

Reacting to this development, Frank tasked Nigerian youths to wake up the spirit of Occupy Nigeria in 2012 and the #ENDSARS Protests to curtail the excesses of the present administration through legitimate protests.

“Let Nigerians wake up and pay the sacrifice that Kenyans have paid because that is the only way we can have a better country,” he said.

The former APC chieftain Also called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate and prosecute heads of security agencies that caused the killing of the protesters in Kenya.

He also tasked President Ruto to immediately apologise to the people of Kenya for trying to implement an anti-people legislation.

“Those who issued orders to security agencies to shoot at and kill innocent and peaceful protesters must be urgently fished out and prosecuted according to international law,” Frank said.