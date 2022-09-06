Why Qatar Postponed Buhari’s Planned Visit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The government of Qatar has asked for a change in dates for the scheduled visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country in September.

According to a note which was dated August 19 from the embassy of Qatar in Abuja to the ministry of foreign affairs, the dates of the proposed visitation “are not suitable”.

The note stated that Nigeria had communicated in writing that Buhari had “accepted to visit Qatar on 11-12 September 2022 due to the invitation of H.H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar”.

It, however, directed the federal government to propose a new date for the visit, preferably “during the first quarter of the year 2023”.

“The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Abuja presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Regions Department) and with reference to the latter’s note M 403/2022 dated 12/08/2022 informing that H.E Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has accepted to visit Qatar on 11-12 September 2022 on the invitation of H.H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar,” the statement reads.

The Qatar embassy stated that “the proposed dates for the visit are not suitable and kindly request the Nigerian side to propose other dates for the visit during the first quarter of the year 2023”.

“The Embassy of the State of Qatar avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Regions Department) the assurance of its highest consideration,” the statement added.