Wike Declares Wednesday Holiday For Tinubu’s Visit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the planned visit of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike has declared Wednesday, May 3 a public holiday in his honour.

In a state broadcast on Tuesday, Governor Wike said Tinubu is scheduled for a two-day visit to commission some projects in the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

He listed the projects to include the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola flyover and the newly built Magistrate Court Complex in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas, respectively.

“For us, it is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the President-elect on this historic visit. Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en masse to receive our President-Elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development,” Wike stated.

The governor urged residents of the state to turn out en masse to give the President-elect a warm reception, directing shops and business premises along the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola road to be shut between the hours of 8 am and 3 pm on Wednesday when the flyover project will be commissioned.

“Given this, I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our President-Elect rousingly.

“Furthermore, all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State shall remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. I urge all labour unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order,” he added.

He begged for the understanding of the businessmen and labour unions following the decision.

This will be the first official visit by the President-elect to any state, since emerging as the winner of the February presidential election.