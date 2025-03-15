Wike, Fubara Feud: Rivers Assembly Adjourns Plenary Indefinitely

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday passed three bills into law before immediately proceeding on an indefinite recess.

The bills include the Rivers State House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Bill, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Bill, and the Rivers State Local Government Bill, 2025.

Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, announced the passage of the bills during a plenary session in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the Powers and Privileges Bills seeks to grant the state lawmakers the authority, privilege and immunity necessary to carry out their legislative duties.

The RSIEC Bill aims to repeal the RSIEC Bill Law No. 2 of 2018, thereby redefining the establishment, composition, and functions of the commission.

The Rivers State Local Government Bill 2025 seeks to repeal the existing Local Government Laws of 2018, 2023, and 2024.

The Deputy Leader of House, Mrs Lynda Somiari-Stewart, concluded the debate on the three committee reports before their final passage, having scaled the third reading.

Following the passage of the bills, Amaewhule adjourned plenary indefinitely, effectively preventing Fubara from presenting the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The governor had earlier written to the House on Thursday, requesting to present the state budget on March 19, following two previous failed attempts to meet with the lawmakers.

It remains uncertain whether the indefinite plenary adjournment is a deliberate attempt to further delay the budget presentation, despite the directive by the Supreme Court. (NAN)