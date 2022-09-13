W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

William Ruto Sworn In As Kenya’s President

Posted by African News, Latest News, News Around Africa Tuesday, September 13th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Newly elected Kenyan president, William Ruto has been sworn in as the president of the country.

Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday by Martha Koome, chief justice of Kenya, during a ceremony held in Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani Stadium.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Ruto swore an oath of allegiance and also took another oath for the execution of the functions of the office.
With his inauguration, the 55-year-old is now the fifth president of Kenya.

African Examiner recalls that Ruto was announced winner of Kenya’s presidential election on August 15 after he defeated ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga.



He was victorious after polling 50.49 percent of the votes to defeat Odinga, who polled 48.85 percent of the votes.

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event.

Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group, was also among the guests that graced the occasion.

