William Ruto Sworn In As Kenya’s President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Newly elected Kenyan president, William Ruto has been sworn in as the president of the country.

Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday by Martha Koome, chief justice of Kenya, during a ceremony held in Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani Stadium.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Ruto swore an oath of allegiance and also took another oath for the execution of the functions of the office.

With his inauguration, the 55-year-old is now the fifth president of Kenya.

African Examiner recalls that Ruto was announced winner of Kenya’s presidential election on August 15 after he defeated ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He was victorious after polling 50.49 percent of the votes to defeat Odinga, who polled 48.85 percent of the votes.

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event.

Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group, was also among the guests that graced the occasion.