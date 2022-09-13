William Ruto Sworn In As Kenya’s President

William Ruto Sworn In As Kenya’s PresidentAfrican News, Latest News, News Around Africa Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Newly elected Kenyan president, William Ruto has been sworn in as the president of the country.
Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday by Martha Koome, chief justice of Kenya, during a ceremony held in Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani Stadium.
During the swearing-in ceremony, Ruto swore an oath of allegiance and also took another oath for the execution of the functions of the office.
With his inauguration, the 55-year-old is now the fifth president of Kenya.
African Examiner recalls that Ruto was announced winner of Kenya’s presidential election on August 15 after he defeated ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
He was victorious after polling 50.49 percent of the votes to defeat Odinga, who polled 48.85 percent of the votes.
Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event.
Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group, was also among the guests that graced the occasion.
