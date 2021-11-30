Witness Absence Stalls Trial Of Naira Marley

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The absence of a prosecution witness, Mr Augustine Anosike on Tuesday, stalled the ongoing trial of a popular Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley before a Federal High Court, Lagos.

Anosike, a forensic analyst, is testifying as a second prosecution witness in the case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the defendant on charges bordering on cyber- crime.

Fashola was arrested on May 14, 2019.

The musician, who sang the popular song: “Am I a yahoo boy”, was consequently, arraigned on May 20, 2019 before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but he pleaded not guilty.

The court had accordingly, granted him bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

According to the EFCC, the defendant committed the offences on different dates between Nov. 26, 2018 and Dec.11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.

The commission alleged that Fashola and his accomplices conspired to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud their victims.

It alleged that the defendant used a bank credit card issued to another person, in a bid to obtain fraudulent financial gains.

The EFCC disclosed that the defendant possessed counterfeit credit cards belonging to different people, with intent to defraud which amounted to theft.

Trial had since commenced in the case and the second prosecution witness who concluded his examination in chief on Oct. 27, was scheduled for cross examination on Tuesday.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 1, 23 (1) (b), 27 (1) and 33(9) of Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.